Members of the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrate the opening of the Deployable Structures Laboratory at Kirtland AFB, N.M. on Oct. 29. The laboratory was constructed by Sky Blue Builders and designed by Studio Southwest Architects, both of Albuquerque, N.M., and will be used for testing novel deployable space structures. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 day ago |
11/03/2020

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate has opened a Deployable Structures Laboratory, DeSel, at Kirtland AFB, N.M.

Construction on the $4 million, 7,000 square foot DeSel began last December.

Benjamin Urioste, a research engineer…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.