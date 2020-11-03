Members of the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrate the opening of the Deployable Structures Laboratory at Kirtland AFB, N.M. on Oct. 29. The laboratory was constructed by Sky Blue Builders and designed by Studio Southwest Architects, both of Albuquerque, N.M., and will be used for testing novel deployable space structures. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate has opened a Deployable Structures Laboratory, DeSel, at Kirtland AFB, N.M.
Construction on the $4 million, 7,000 square foot DeSel began last December.
Benjamin Urioste, a research engineer…