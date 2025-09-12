AFGSC: Stock of Minuteman III Silos Sufficient, As USAF Prepares for Sentinel Transition

The U.S. Air Force inventory of silos able to launch 1970s-era Boeing [BA] LGM-30G Minuteman III ICBMs is in no immediate danger of dropping below the 400 ICBM threshold established by Congress in the fiscal 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, as the Air Force transitions to the planned Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel ICBMs in the years ahead, according to Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). The Sentinel ICBMs will require new silos. AFGSC said that on Apr. 3 it…