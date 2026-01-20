$528 Million For Two More GPS IIIFs, As Appropriators Seek DAF Annual Commitment To Program

Two Lockheed Martin [LMT] GPS III Follow-On (GPS IIIF) satellites receive $528 million in funding from congressional appropriators in their negotiated fiscal 2026 defense bill, as they seek an annual commitment from the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to the program. The DAF fiscal 2026 budget did not have funding for any GPS IIIFs, which are to be 60 times more resistant than current GPS satellites to jamming and to have nuclear detection system and civilian search and rescue…