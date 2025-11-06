15-Year Space Force Plan May Include Systems To Ease Transition To “Dynamic Space Operations”

The U.S. Space Force is preparing a 15-year force design plan that may include "dynamic space operations" (DSO) for satellite refueling and on-orbit maintenance, depot, and modernization. "We know that the Space Force intends to release a 15-year objective force plan soon," retired Space Force Col. Charles Galbreath said on Thursday. "Based on conversations I've had with Space Force leaders and recent public Space Force decisions, I believe this broader look at DSO is consistent with what the Space Force…