The United Kingdom is drafting its first defense space strategy and intends to unveil it this summer, citing growing threats to its space operations.The strategy, which Gavin Williamson, the UK’s defense secretary, recently announced at the first-ever UK defense…
UK Nears Completion Of First Defense Space Strategy
