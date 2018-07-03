The deputy program manager for the Navy’s unmanned maritime systems program office said the service is streamlining and quickening acquisition as the service acquisitions chief's strategy of pushing responsibilities down is working well.Howard Berkof, deputy…
Streamlining Acquisition Is Working, Unmanned Navy Official Says
