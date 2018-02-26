The Department of Energy said Friday it wants to do more plutonium chemistry and experiments in an existing building at the Los Alamos National Laboratory as part of a plan to resume the lab’s production of fissile nuclear-weapon cores called plutonium pits.The…
NNSA Wants to Start Modification for Crucial Los Alamos Pit Facility
The Department of Energy said Friday it wants to do more plutonium chemistry and experiments in an existing building at the Los Alamos National Laboratory as part of a plan to resume the lab’s production of fissile nuclear-weapon cores called plutonium pits.The…