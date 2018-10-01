Lockheed Martin [LMT] won hundreds of millions in U.S. Navy contract modifications for work on new procurement of Trident II (D5) submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) on Sept. 28.The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs awarded the company a $333 million…
Lockheed Martin Wins Hundreds Of Millions In Trident II Mods
Lockheed Martin [LMT] won hundreds of millions in U.S. Navy contract modifications for work on new procurement of Trident II (D5) submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) on Sept. 28.The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs awarded the company a $333 million…