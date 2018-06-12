Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis has been nominated as the commander of the newly reestablished U.S. 2nd Fleet, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.Lewis currently serves as deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans, and strategy (N3/N5) and began the position in August…
Lewis Tapped For 2nd Fleet
