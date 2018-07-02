The Army has awarded awarded training contracts to Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI) to prototype new devices for combat simulation and information security company Root9B (R9B) to deliver advanced cyber courses at Ft. Gordon, Ga., officials said on Monday…
Army Awards Training Services Contracts For Combat Simulators, Cyber Support
