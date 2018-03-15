The U.S. Air Force says its KC-46A tanker program recently learned that two of the plane’s systems -- the Centerline Drogue System (CDS) and the Remote Vision System (RVS) – are not yet meeting performance requirements.The CDS is a hose-and-drogue refueling…
Air Force Says KC-46A Tanker Has Two New Glitches
The U.S. Air Force says its KC-46A tanker program recently learned that two of the plane’s systems -- the Centerline Drogue System (CDS) and the Remote Vision System (RVS) – are not yet meeting performance requirements.The CDS is a hose-and-drogue refueling…