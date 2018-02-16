The U.S. Air Force intends to rapidly buy a fleet of light-attack aircraft after it conducts a second round of experiments with such planes later this year, service Secretary Heather Wilson said Feb. 16.The Air Force, which released its fiscal year 2019 budget…
Air Force Plans To Proceed With Purchasing Light-Attack Aircraft
The U.S. Air Force intends to rapidly buy a fleet of light-attack aircraft after it conducts a second round of experiments with such planes later this year, service Secretary Heather Wilson said Feb. 16.The Air Force, which released its fiscal year 2019 budget…