York Strengthens Vertical Integration With Acquisition Of In-Space Propulsion Supplier Orbion

York Space Systems [YSS] on Thursday said it acquired Orbion Space Technology, a supplier of flight-proven Hall-Effect Thrusters that propel satellites in orbit. The acquisition, which closed on March 9, brings in-house an existing supplier of York’s. In a March 10 filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, York said it agreed to acquire Orbion on March 6 in exchange for cash and 2,812,141 shares of its common stock. York’s shares closed at $21.40 on March 6. If that price was…