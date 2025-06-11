Pictured is Acting DoD Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell testifying before the House Appropriations Committee's defense panel on June 10. She is a former defense aide to Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), the chair of the panel, and Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.).
By Frank Wolfe |
4 hours ago |
06/11/2025

House Armed Services Committee (HASC) staffers contend that removing the existing Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) mandate for a significant number of contracts at or above $7.5 million will benefit all companies seeking to compete in the DoD arena–the traditional…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.