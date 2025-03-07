The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday said he is trying to push the skeptical White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to accept an initiative to move money around to boost shipbuilder pay in the short term.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he strongly supports the Shipyard Accountability and Workforce Support (SAWS) approach developed by industry and the Navy but was not previously supported by the Biden administration or enough lawmakers to previously move forward.

SAWS aims to shift money already obligated for future submarines to help boost pay and incentives for current shipyard workers to rebuild and maintain a better shipbuilding workforce that could then build future ships more efficiently and on time.

“It’s a way, without having a budget score, to move appropriated money from the outyears to the current years and give our shipyard workers, right now I’m interested in submarine workers, a big pay raise to incentivize them and incentivize our submarine industry to expand. We can’t do it unless we’re willing to pay talented men and women to do this very difficult physical job,” Wicker said during a fireside chat at the Reagan Institute’s National Security Innovation Base Summit.

However, he noted the debate on whether SAWS is a good approach is pushing up against a skeptical OMB, interested in how it scored on costs vs. benefits.

“You can imagine where OMB might be on something new that doesn’t score. It’s almost like magic so there must be something wrong with it. But that debate is going on now in the White House,” Wicker said.

He argued if the SAWS proponents can find a way to implement SAWS that does not score as an additional expenditure in the budget but just move money already planning to be spent this year, “I’d like to see what the negatives are that outweigh the really positive effect of getting our workforce in line with where our industrial base needs to be.”

Wicker underscored OMB is “the most powerful office in the government and I learned that long ago. They’re very frustrating.”

Last October, a bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to OMB asking it look into promising submarine funding proposals like SAWS. Wicker was not among the signatories (Defense Daily, Oct. 28, 2024).

In December, the House Appropriations Committee’s continuing resolution extending funding into this month included an additional $5.68 billion to fund Virginia-class attack submarine shortfalls and workforce wage improvements through 2029. At the time, Navy officials told reporters the OMB proposal that led to this provision included everything industry asked for under SAWS that could be executed in FY 2025 (Defense Daily, Dec. 18, 2024).

Before Trump’s second inauguration, the CEO of HII [HII] expressed optimism that the new administration would likely be more receptive to SAWS (Defense Daily, Jan. 10).

“It really checks all the boxes relative to how you want to get boats under contract. So, I think there could potentially be some more receptivity, because it’s a very innovative approach, and it solves a lot of challenges,” HII CEO Chris Kastner told reporters in early January.