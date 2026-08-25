White House Links Nuclear Energy To National Security And Deterrence

The White House’s new science and technology strategy elevates nuclear energy to a critical technology for national security, while also emphasizing the need for a survivable and credible nuclear deterrent. The August 2026 National Security Science and Technology Strategy identifies nuclear energy as one of 12 “key enabling technologies” that the White House says agencies should prioritize to maintain U.S. technological leadership. The strategy says nuclear technology should support national security applications, alongside advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, hypersonics, semiconductors and…