The Navy awarded VideoRay LLC a $93 million contract for Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) Production, particularly to continue work developing the MK20 Defender Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) platform.

The MESR program seeks to improve capabilities of expeditionary ROVs to enable them to perform more complex tasks., which include upgrading the baseline vehicle with sensor, autonomy and manipulator updates to improve the capabilities for explosive ordnance disposal operators.

This contract specifically provides for hardware, software, repairs, training, technical assist visits, and ancillary components for the continuous production, sustainment, and development of the MK20 Defender.

The contract announcement said this work will support the MESR program of record and the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Underwater Response Vehicle program.

Work will largely occur in Pottstown, Pa., and the contract has a five-year ordering period, with work expected to be finished by May 2029.

DoD noted this is a sole source acquisition. No funding was obligated at award time since finds will only be obligated at the delivery order level.

The MK20 Defender weighs about 38 pounds, can travel at 4 knots forward, can lift 25 pounds, has a depth rating down to 1,000 meters or 3,280 feet and a power requirement up to 2.5 kW. It uses a copper or fiber optic tether data transmission and has customizable payloads.