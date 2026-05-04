Vantor Nabs $70 Million NGA Award For GEOINT Portal Use

Vantor on Monday said it has received a $70 million award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the first option year of a program that gives the agency and vetted federal and allied users access to a company database of unclassified satellite-based and other sensor imagery. The award was made under NGA’s Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program that the company, previously called Maxar, has managed for more than a decade. The company in 2024 won the follow-on contract,…