Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

USSOCOM Experimenting With Commercial GEOINT Imagery And Analytics At The Edge

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
USSOCOM Experimenting With Commercial GEOINT Imagery And Analytics At The Edge
Image: SkyFI

SkyFi is under a research and development contract with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to allow Special Forces to assess the startup’s commercial-based self-service Earth observation platform and analytics on handheld devices to aid mission planning and battlefield awareness, the company said on Monday. SkyFi’s prototype capability for SOCOM entails creating a plugin for the Android Tactical Assault Kit, better known as ATAK, that allows individuals to experiment with automated delivery of commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) imagery and related analytics,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Northrop Details Phase II Deal For Army’s ITDS, Delivering Prototypes In Third Quarter Of FY ‘27

Army

Army Details Interest In Unmanned Ground Vehicle For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Mythos, DARC, DARPA Plane, New SWO Boss, Startup Raises

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request

Trending

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
Pentagon Selects Locations For Directed Energy Counter-Drone Pilots To Accelerate Fielding
Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors
T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says
Space Force Awards $3.2 Billion To 12 Companies For Space-Based Interceptor Work

Congress Updates

Congress

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]

Unmanned Systems

Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities

Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume