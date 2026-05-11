USSOCOM Experimenting With Commercial GEOINT Imagery And Analytics At The Edge

SkyFi is under a research and development contract with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to allow Special Forces to assess the startup’s commercial-based self-service Earth observation platform and analytics on handheld devices to aid mission planning and battlefield awareness, the company said on Monday. SkyFi’s prototype capability for SOCOM entails creating a plugin for the Android Tactical Assault Kit, better known as ATAK, that allows individuals to experiment with automated delivery of commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) imagery and related analytics,…