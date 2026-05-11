USSOCOM Experimenting With Commercial GEOINT Imagery And Analytics At The Edge

SkyFi is under a research and development contract with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to allow Special Forces to assess the startup’s commercial-based self-service Earth observation platform and analytics on handheld devices to aid mission planning and battlefield awareness, the company said on Monday. SkyFi’s prototype capability for SOCOM entails creating a plugin for the Android Tactical Assault Kit, better known as ATAK, that allows individuals to experiment with automated delivery of commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) imagery and related analytics,…
Recommended
Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request
Trending
Congress Updates
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]