USSF May Delay Contractor Site Visit to SATCOM Ops Center

As the U.S. Space Force prepares a solicitation for the Commercial and Military Satellite Communications Operations Support (COSMOS) program, the service may postpone a contractor site visit to a Wideband SATCOM Operations Center (WSOC) in Ft. Detrick, Md., if Congress fails to agree on a stopgap funding bill for fiscal 2026, which begins on Oct. 1. "If the government shuts down and the shutdown continues through 9 October 2025, the site visit scheduled for 15 October 2025, will be cancelled…