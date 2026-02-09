USAF To Award Sole Source Contract To BAE Systems To Resolve Deficiency Reports on ALR-56

The Air Force is to award BAE Systems a sole source contract to resolve deficiency reports (DRs) for the company's ALR-56 radar warning receivers (RWRs) on F-15 and F-16 fighters and C-130 airlifters. "This effort will resolve software and hardware issues experienced by both the depot and intermediate maintenance levels in support and maintenance of the ALR‐56C/M," according to a justification and approval (J&A) for the planned sole sourcing to BAE Systems. The Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagles by Boeing…