USAF Testing Leidos’ AlphaMosaic AI Battle Management, As Company Looks to 2027 for Fielding

The U.S. Air Force is testing Leidos' [LDOS] AlphaMosaic battle management artificial intelligence (AI) software, which the company hopes to have fully on tap in the next two to three years. The Air Force and Leidos provided background on AlphaMosaic and the related JARVIS application, named after the Marvel Comics' AI assistant. AlphaMosaic stemmed from the 2020-2025 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE) effort--the AlphaMosaic name connoting the AI effort to devise solutions for complex "Mosaic"…