USAF Looks To Have Analysis On Numbers, Unit Cost Goals For CCA By Summer Or Fall

The U.S. Air Force is in the midst of determining how many Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) it wants and unit cost goals for the drones, which are to field initially for the air-to-air mission but are likely to take on other duties, according to a top service official. The service has estimated fielding the first 100 to 150 CCAs by 2029 out of a total buy of 1,000 to 2,000. The Air Force's directorate of strategy, design, and requirements (A5/7),…