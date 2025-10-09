USAF Looking Into Spares For AWACS DRAGON Program

The U.S. Air Force is looking into a buy of spare parts for the service's Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON) program for Boeing [BA] E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. Boeing is the contractor on DRAGON, a nearly decade-long $1 billion effort since 2017 by the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker AFB, Okla., to upgrade AWACS cockpits. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) is asking companies able to…