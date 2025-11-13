USAF Examining Lower Cost Counter-Air Missile Program With 1,000-3,500 Annual Full-Rate Production

The stand-in strike division of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's armament directorate (AFLCMC/EBI) at Eglin AFB, Fla., is surveying companies to help determine requirements and an acquisition strategy for a possible counter-air missile with a unit cost below $500,000. The fiscal 2025 reconciliation law "identified a need...for the development, procurement, and integration of a low-cost counter-air capability as a future class of the Affordable Mass Munitions portfolio," AFLCMC/EBI said in a business notice for the newly conceived Counter-Air Missile…