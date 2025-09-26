Sign In
Air Force

USAF Considers Upgrades for Cobra King Missile Defense Radar

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
USAF Considers Upgrades for Cobra King Missile Defense Radar
Pictured is the USNS Howard O. Lorenzen (T-AGM-25) departing Sasebo, Japan in early June (WarshipCam Photo Posted on X)

The U.S. Air Force is mulling upgrades to the Cobra King X-band and S-band radar for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command's USNS Howard O. Lorenzen (T-AGM-25) by Bollinger Shipyards. "This sources sought requests information from interested radar system and subsystem developers and manufacturers on their capabilities to bring meaningful and needed upgrades and improvements to the Cobra King radar system," according to a business notice. Air Force Technical Applications Center/Systems Development at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. "is considering…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

