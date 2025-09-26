USAF Considers Upgrades for Cobra King Missile Defense Radar

The U.S. Air Force is mulling upgrades to the Cobra King X-band and S-band radar for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command's USNS Howard O. Lorenzen (T-AGM-25) by Bollinger Shipyards. "This sources sought requests information from interested radar system and subsystem developers and manufacturers on their capabilities to bring meaningful and needed upgrades and improvements to the Cobra King radar system," according to a business notice. Air Force Technical Applications Center/Systems Development at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. "is considering…