Air Force

USAF CCAs May Have Their Own Squadrons

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
USAF CCAs May Have Their Own Squadrons
A General Atomics YFQ-42A prototype Collaborative Combat Aircraft lands after a test flight in California in August (U.S. Air Force Photo)

U.S. Air Force autonomous collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) drones may have their own squadrons, Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Thursday during his nomination hearing to become the next Air Force Chief of Staff. "We're thinking that they're not going to be embedded in current fighter squadrons, but rather they're gonna be their own squadrons, and there will be a strategic basing process with these," Wilsbach said in response to a question from…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

