USAF CCAs May Have Their Own Squadrons

U.S. Air Force autonomous collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) drones may have their own squadrons, Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Thursday during his nomination hearing to become the next Air Force Chief of Staff. "We're thinking that they're not going to be embedded in current fighter squadrons, but rather they're gonna be their own squadrons, and there will be a strategic basing process with these," Wilsbach said in response to a question from…