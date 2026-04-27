USAF Awards Contracts For Rapid Fielding Of Counter-Drone Systems For AFCENT

The Air Force has begun awarding sole source contracts to field counter-drone systems within 15 days for use by Air Forces Central (AFCENT) in Operation Epic Fury, which began on Feb. 28 but which the U.S. says has temporarily halted under a cease fire. Under a "Class Justification and Approval" (J&A), Air Combat Command (ACC) has "the authority to rapidly acquire commercial off-the-shelf counter-Unmanned Aerial System capabilities in support of Operation Epic Fury"--more than 30 contracts worth up to $99…
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Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]