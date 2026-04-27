USAF Awards Contracts For Rapid Fielding Of Counter-Drone Systems For AFCENT

The Air Force has begun awarding sole source contracts to field counter-drone systems within 15 days for use by Air Forces Central (AFCENT) in Operation Epic Fury, which began on Feb. 28 but which the U.S. says has temporarily halted under a cease fire. Under a "Class Justification and Approval" (J&A), Air Combat Command (ACC) has "the authority to rapidly acquire commercial off-the-shelf counter-Unmanned Aerial System capabilities in support of Operation Epic Fury"--more than 30 contracts worth up to $99…