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Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Startup Poseidon Aerospace Raises $60 Million Ahead Flight Testing

Cal Biesecker By
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Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Startup Poseidon Aerospace Raises $60 Million Ahead Flight Testing
Outline of Poseidon's Egret unmanned cargo aircraft. Image: Poseidon Aerospace

Poseidon Aerospace, which is developing unmanned cargo aircraft for commercial and defense logistics, has raised $60 million in a Series A round that will be used for the upcoming flight-test campaign of its first full-scale aircraft, establish a production line and hire more employees. The investment was led by TQ Ventures. Egret is Poseidon’s flagship unmanned aircraft, a regional freighter slated to conduct its first uncrewed flight this year. The aircraft has a payload capacity of 4,000 pounds, a range…

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