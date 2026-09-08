Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Startup Poseidon Aerospace Raises $60 Million Ahead Flight Testing

Poseidon Aerospace, which is developing unmanned cargo aircraft for commercial and defense logistics, has raised $60 million in a Series A round that will be used for the upcoming flight-test campaign of its first full-scale aircraft, establish a production line and hire more employees. The investment was led by TQ Ventures. Egret is Poseidon’s flagship unmanned aircraft, a regional freighter slated to conduct its first uncrewed flight this year. The aircraft has a payload capacity of 4,000 pounds, a range…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]