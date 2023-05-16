An unarmed AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile is released from a B-52H Stratofortress over the Utah Test and Training Range during a Nuclear Weapons System Evaluation Program sortie Sept. 22, 2014. Conducted by Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., the launch was part of an end-to-end operational evaluation of 8th Air Force and Task Force 204’s ability to pull an ALCM from storage, load it aboard an aircraft, execute a simulated combat mission tasking and successfully deliver the weapon from the aircraft to its final target. (File photo by Staff Sgt. Roidan Carlson)
The U.S. State Department released aggregate numbers of strategic offensive nuclear weapons on Monday, its obligation under the New START treaty, despite Russia’s refusal to participate further in the bilateral deal.
“As a lawful countermeasure in response…