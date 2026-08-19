U.S. Innovation Technology Fund Lists More Than $1.5 Billion Raised In Private Equity Sale

The Pittsburgh area-based U.S. Innovation Technology Fund, L.P. has recently raised more than $1.5 billion in a private equity offering to "accredited investors," according to a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In 2022, billionaire Thomas Tull established the fund, which has invested in a number of relative newcomers to the defense industrial base, including Anduril Industries, Shield AI, Saronic, SandboxAQ, IonQ's [IONQ] Capella Space, Stoke Space, and Logos Space. More than 20 years ago, Tull founded Legendary Entertainment,…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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