U.S. Innovation Technology Fund Lists More Than $1.5 Billion Raised In Private Equity Sale

The Pittsburgh area-based U.S. Innovation Technology Fund, L.P. has recently raised more than $1.5 billion in a private equity offering to "accredited investors," according to a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In 2022, billionaire Thomas Tull established the fund, which has invested in a number of relative newcomers to the defense industrial base, including Anduril Industries, Shield AI, Saronic, SandboxAQ, IonQ's [IONQ] Capella Space, Stoke Space, and Logos Space. More than 20 years ago, Tull founded Legendary Entertainment,…