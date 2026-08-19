Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

U.S. Innovation Technology Fund Lists More Than $1.5 Billion Raised In Private Equity Sale

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
U.S. Innovation Technology Fund Lists More Than $1.5 Billion Raised In Private Equity Sale
Pictured is a Milken Institute website photo featuring Thomas Tull as a speaker at the institute's Future of Health Summit in November.

The Pittsburgh area-based U.S. Innovation Technology Fund, L.P. has recently raised more than $1.5 billion in a private equity offering to "accredited investors," according to a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In 2022, billionaire Thomas Tull established the fund, which has invested in a number of relative newcomers to the defense industrial base, including Anduril Industries, Shield AI, Saronic, SandboxAQ, IonQ's [IONQ] Capella Space, Stoke Space, and Logos Space. More than 20 years ago, Tull founded Legendary Entertainment,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Missile Defense

X-Bow Planning Flight Test Of Low Cost Interceptor For MDA In Early 2028

Army

Army Picks Hanwha Defense USA To Deliver K9 Mobile Howitzers For Rapid Prototyping Effort

International

Australia Picks Amentum Joint Venture To Develop New AUKUS Sub Shipyard

Navy/USMC

E-2D Block II Passes Critical Design Review

Trending

Defense Watch: Golden Dome $$, RIMES, Whirlwind in Space, RTX UUV, Neros Raise
Anduril’s First Satellite On Orbit With Imaging Payloads
Boeing Unveils Its IFPC Inc. 2 Design, Expects August Downselect
Golden Dome’s Space-Based Interceptor Competition Passes First Test; Homeland System Needs AI
DARPA’s Lift Challenge Winner Demonstrated ‘Unprecedented” Payload-To-Weight Ratio

Congress Updates

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

Congress

Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests

The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]

Congress

U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]

Congress

White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume