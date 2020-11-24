The U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) is to be the integrating PEO for the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). The RCO also oversees other, significant technology programs, including the X-37B orbital test vehicle. On October 27 last year, the fifth mission of the spaceplane landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida. The reusable space plane's missions are classified, but some space analysts speculate that the "experimental" plane is for time-critical reconnaissance or for anti-satellite capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
In the next 90 days, the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) in consultation with Air Force Chief Architect Preston Dunlap is to draft an acquisition strategy for the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).
Randall Walden, the director of the Air…