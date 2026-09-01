Sub Maintenance Delays Have Cost $3.4 Billion, Decommissioning Delays May Match It

A combination of submarine maintenance delays and idle time caused by boats waiting to enter into maintenance over the past decade have cost the Navy $3.4 billion and costs could rise another $3.1 billion as the service deals with the impending inactivation of the aging Los Angeles-class attack submarines, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. In an analysis of attack submarine (SSN) data from fiscal years 2008 to 2025, GAO said it found “persistent depot maintenance delays,…