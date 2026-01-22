Stratolaunch, Varda Space Selected As Launch Providers For Hypersonic Test Bed

The Defense Department and one of its technology accelerators have picked Stratolaunch and Varda Space Industries to provide reusable and recoverable launch services for a test bed aimed at increasing the cadence of flight-tests for hypersonic technologies. The Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program Task Area 3 launch providers will help DoD meet its goal of 50 hypersonic flight tests annually, the DoD Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) and National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) said on Thursday.…