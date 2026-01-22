Sign In
Stratolaunch, Varda Space Selected As Launch Providers For Hypersonic Test Bed

Cal Biesecker By
Pictured is a Stratolaunch photo of the Roc aircraft and Talon-A 0 hypersonic test bed during a separation test on May 13, 2023.

The Defense Department and one of its technology accelerators have picked Stratolaunch and Varda Space Industries to provide reusable and recoverable launch services for a test bed aimed at increasing the cadence of flight-tests for hypersonic technologies. The Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program Task Area 3 launch providers will help DoD meet its goal of 50 hypersonic flight tests annually, the DoD Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) and National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) said on Thursday.…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

