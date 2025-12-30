Still Early Days But DoD Taking Positive Steps To Improve Acquisition, Lynn Says Ahead Of Exit

The Defense Department so far is moving in the right direction to changing its approach to acquisition but success will depend on sustained management and oversight by senior leadership, outgoing Leonardo DRS [DRS] Chairman and CEO Bill Lynn said earlier this month. House and Senate defense authorizing committees did their part this year creating authorities for acquisition reform included in the recently-signed fiscal year 2026 defense policy bill that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew on for his recent directive to…
Contract Updates
Intertrade Limited (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – $9,272,637
Intertrade Limited, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $9,272,637 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 generator controls. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year…
Cottonwood Inc. (Lawrence, Kansas) – $44,370,000
Cottonwood Inc.,** Lawrence, Kansas, has been awarded a maximum $44,370,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for aircraft cargo tie down straps. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(5), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.7. This is…
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. (Parsippany, New Jersey) – $46,087,497
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Parsippany, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $46,087,497 modification (P00009) exercising the third one-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE2DP-20-D-0002) with five one-year option periods for adenovirus type 4 and type 7 vaccines.…
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) – $64,111,631
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded an estimated $64,111,631 delivery order (SPRTA1-26-F-0034) and modification (P00015) to a four-year subsumable base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period for additional pricing for the manufacture and production of…