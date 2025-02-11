Royal Air Force Air Marshal Paul Godfrey, the Space Force’s assistant chief of space operations for future concepts and partnerships (left) speaks with National Security Space Association Chairman Joe Dodd at the NSSA’s Defense and Intelligence Space Conference in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 11 2024.
The U.S. Space Force will roll out its International Partnership Strategy in the coming months, laying out a plan to integrate its capabilities more tightly with its closest allies, a senior adviser to Gen B. Chance Saltzman, the service’s Chief of Space Operations,…