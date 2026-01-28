Shipbuilding Leads GD To Solid Fourth Quarter In Finish To Strong Year

Led by its shipbuilding segment, General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday posted solid fourth quarter results to cap off a strong fiscal year. Net income in the quarter was flat at $1.1 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17 were two cents higher than a year ago due to a lower outstanding share count. The results beat consensus estimates by a nickel. Sales increased 8 percent to $14.4 billion from $13.3 billion a year ago. GD’s Marine Systems segment had…