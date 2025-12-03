Shield AI Brings Its Autonomy Solution To Space Domain In Partnership With Sedaro

Shield AI is taking its Hivemind autonomy pilot software stack to a new domain, space, through a partnership the company announced on Wednesday with Sedaro Corp., whose platform simulates spacecraft on orbit. Sedaro’s platform will be Shield AI’s primary vehicle to develop, test and demonstrate Hivemind in space scenarios, helping the startup accelerate the use of its autonomy technology for orbital missions. Shield AI is evaluating options to test Hivemind in orbit in 2026, a company spokesperson told Defense Daily.…