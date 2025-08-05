Senate Defense Appropriations Bill Has Deterrence Reductions, Reconciliation Complaints

While the Senate’s appropriations bill for the Department of Defense includes a $21.7 billion topline increase, many nuclear modernization programs in the DoD got a reduction. The Senate Appropriations Committee last Thursday voted to advance its $852.5 billion fiscal 2026 defense spending bill, approving a $21.7 billion topline increase that boosts funds for shipbuilding, munitions and Ukraine aid. Senate appropriators voted 26-3 to advance the defense spending bill, with Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Chris Van Hollen…