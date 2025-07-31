Senate Appropriators Restore $1.4 Billion For Navy’s Sixth-Gen Fighter Program In FY ‘26 Spending Bill

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s draft fiscal year 2026 spending bill plans to fund the Navy’s sixth-generation fighter aircraft to $1.4 billion after the Trump administration and Defense Department slashed it in favor of focusing on the Air Force F-47 next-generation fighter. This follows House appropriators who advanced their bill in June, which included $972 million for the Navy's F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter program, which seeks to succeed the current F/A-18E/F Super Hornet (Defense Daily, June 13). Both House and Senate budget…