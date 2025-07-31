Sign In
Senate Appropriators Restore $1.4 Billion For Navy’s Sixth-Gen Fighter Program In FY ‘26 Spending Bill

Rich Abott
An E/A-18G Growler (left), assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, prepare to launch from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, on March 10, 2023 while it is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s draft fiscal year 2026 spending bill plans to fund the Navy’s sixth-generation fighter aircraft to $1.4 billion after the Trump administration and Defense Department slashed it in favor of focusing on the Air Force F-47 next-generation fighter. This follows House appropriators who advanced their bill in June, which included $972 million for the Navy's F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter program, which seeks to succeed the current F/A-18E/F Super Hornet (Defense Daily, June 13). Both House and Senate budget…

