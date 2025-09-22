SDA Sees Path Forward To Begin Testing Space-Based Link 16 Connectivity Over U.S.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—Testing last spring on the impact of Link 16 radio signals broadcast from space on the national airspace showed no impact and should clear the road to allow routine testing over the continental U.S., the acting head of the Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday. A report has been delivered to the Defense Department’s Chief Information Office based on the testing at Eglin AFB, Fla., in April that showed a “very low signal” from the Link 16…