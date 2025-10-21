Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

RTX Posts Strong Third Quarter On Commercial, Defense Work

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
RTX Posts Strong Third Quarter On Commercial, Defense Work
An F135 engine on an assembly line. (Photo: Pratt & Whitney)

Commercial and defense business drove strong third quarter results at RTX [RTX], which raised its earnings outlook after lowering it in July due to tariff concerns. Tariff headwinds remain but strong sales and operating income across the company’s business segments drove the third quarter results. Net income soared 27 percent to $1.9 billion, $1.41 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.5 billion ($1.09 EPS) a year ago. Excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting costs, and non-recurring items, adjusted earnings of $1.70 EPS…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Shield AI Says Development of 2,000 Mile Range X-BAT Underway

Air Force

Kansas To Join North Dakota As Site Of Counter Drone Point Defense Battle Lab

Navy/USMC

Trump Approves Of AUKUS Moving Along, Says Expediting Sub Sales To Australia

Army

Lockheed Eyes Flight Test In 2026 For Long-Range Missile Concept Informing PrSM Inc. 4

Trending

NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open
Department of Air Force to Scrap Integrated Capabilities Command, Create Chief Modernization Officer Position
Army Taps Lockheed Martin To Develop Second Interceptor For IFPC Inc. 2
Anduril Wins Army, DIU Competition For Speedy Fire Control Solution To Counter Drones
SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume