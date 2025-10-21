RTX Posts Strong Third Quarter On Commercial, Defense Work

Commercial and defense business drove strong third quarter results at RTX [RTX], which raised its earnings outlook after lowering it in July due to tariff concerns. Tariff headwinds remain but strong sales and operating income across the company’s business segments drove the third quarter results. Net income soared 27 percent to $1.9 billion, $1.41 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.5 billion ($1.09 EPS) a year ago. Excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting costs, and non-recurring items, adjusted earnings of $1.70 EPS…