Rocket Lab Adds Payload Capability With Acquisition Of Geost

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Tuesday said it has completed its $275 million acquisition of Geost, a developer and supplier of optical sensors for spacecraft, in a deal that builds out Rocket Lab’s space technology portfolio. Transaction terms include a potential $50 million in additional acquisition payments based on Geost hitting future revenue targets. The deal was first announced in May (Defense Daily, May 27). Geost’s electro-optical and infrared sensors support missile warning and tracking, tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Earth…