Rep. Smith Argues “Don’t Have Any More Of These Hegseth-Inspired Pauses” in Ukraine Aid

While the amount of Defense Department aid for Ukraine is enough, the nation may need the U.S. to bolster its contribution in the coming months, according to Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. In February, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the international coalition coordinating security assistance efforts for Ukraine that, in contrast to the U.S. approach under former President Joe Biden, European partners must provide “the overwhelming share” of future weapons aid to…