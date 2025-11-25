Recent C-UAS Exercises Demonstrate Advances In Lowering Costs, Rapid Testing With Industry, Army Officials Say

U.S. Army and NATO exercises in Europe this month demonstrated low-cost solutions to defeat drones and showed industry working to improve systems quickly based on soldier feedback, Army officials said on Tuesday. The exercise on Nov. 18 in Poland followed 10 days of training by U.S., Polish and Romanian soldiers on Project Eagle’s mobile MEROPS system—used in Ukraine—to detect and defeat a one-way attack drone that replicated a Shahed system in use by Russia, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commander, 10th…