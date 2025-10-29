Radical Begins Flight Testing UAS Planned For Stratospheric Operations

Evenstar, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) prototype developed by Radical, completed its first flight-test earlier this fall, validating the company’s design and build process for the aircraft. The initial low-altitude flight testing will clear the way for Evenstar to begin its stratospheric campaign in 2026, the Seattle-based startup said on Wednesday. The stratosphere extends from about 12 miles to 31 miles above Earth. Evenstar has a 33-pound payload capacity and can be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, weather forecasting,…