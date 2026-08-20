Portal Space Plans First Launch Of Transorbital Supernova Spacecraft In 2028

Portal Space Systems on Thursday said it has contacted with SpaceX [SPCX] to launch the company’s Supernova spacecraft in mid-2028, which will feature Portal’s FLARE solar thermal power propulsion system. Portal acquired the entire Falcon 9 launch mission, an unusual move by a spacecraft manufacturer, giving it full control of its Montus Via Sol mission. The first launch of its Starburst satellite is slated for October on a SpaceX rocket. Both spacecraft types are built to be highly maneuverable and…