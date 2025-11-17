Pentagon Official Decries Cyber “Complacency”

RESTON, Va.--The new Netflix movie, House of Dynamite, concerning an unattributed nuclear weapons launch due to satellite missile warning failure and hacking of U.S. computer systems, "absolutely is reality, ladies and gentlemen," Katie Arrington, the acting Pentagon chief information officer told the CyberSat conference in Reston, Va., on Monday. "We have the best military in the world," she said. "What we have is complacent people in cyber. CMMC finally came to life after seven years. I said as a joke,…