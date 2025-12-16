Pentagon Joint Energetics Transition Office Delay Cited In Travel Funds Hold

The House-Senate conference agreement on the fiscal 2026 defense authorization bill would limit the use of travel funds by Pentagon acquisition, research and engineering officials until the department establishes a Joint Energetics Transition Office (JETO), as required by Section 241 of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Both the House and Senate versions of the fiscal 2026 defense authorization bill contained JETO-related funding restriction provisions--Section 230 in the report on the House bill and Section 906 in the…