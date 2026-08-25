Oshkosh Invests $50 Million-Plus To Support Potential JLTV ‘Bridge’ Production For Marines

Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has announced it’s invested more than $50 million in support of a new plan submitted to the Marine Corps proposing a “production bridge” option for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV). The internal investment effort for the new “executable capability package” would support the ability to deliver JLTV A1s within 10 months from contract award if pursued by the Marine Corps, with Oshkosh Defense officials recently telling Defense Daily the company currently has enough engines and long-lead items…